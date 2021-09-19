First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

