First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Trading Up 0.6%

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $231.45 and last traded at $231.45. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66. The company has a market cap of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

