First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.04. 1,092,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

