First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.95.
About First Sound Bank
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.