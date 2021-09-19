First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.95.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.