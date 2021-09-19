First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

FCEF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 8,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

