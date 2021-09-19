First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of FPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 148,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,644. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.