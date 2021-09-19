First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FIV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
