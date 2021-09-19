FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Boosted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 6,896,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,281. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

