Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

