Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up 0.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.