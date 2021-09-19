Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

