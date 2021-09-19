Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $47.22. 3,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

