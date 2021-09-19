Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.19.

FTNT stock opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

