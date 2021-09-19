Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.19.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.