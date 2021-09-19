Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $72.74. 6,939,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,685. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

