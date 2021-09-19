Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMTX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

