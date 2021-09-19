Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.65 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

