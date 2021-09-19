Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,443 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 427,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

FCX traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,567,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607,514. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

