Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.47. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

