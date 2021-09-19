Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.12 and a 200-day moving average of €65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

