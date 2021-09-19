FY2022 EPS Estimates for Matrix Service Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $143,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 604.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

