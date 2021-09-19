FY2025 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of EDIT opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

