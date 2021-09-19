GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 43.2% in August

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

