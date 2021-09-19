Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $9.90 million and $40,963.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00129590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046215 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

