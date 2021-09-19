Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. Geberit has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

