Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $212.01 million and $14.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00128577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048913 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 212,973,446 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

