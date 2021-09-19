Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Joseph Adamo Sells 2,739 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.