Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.85 and its 200-day moving average is $368.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.