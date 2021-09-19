General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,750,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.