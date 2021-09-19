Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $499,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

