Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 725.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

