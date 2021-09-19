Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

VCV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 39,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

