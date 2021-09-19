Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 385,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 2,550,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,781.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

