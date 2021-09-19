Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

