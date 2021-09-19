Gfinity (LON:GFIN) PT Raised to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. Gfinity has a 1 year low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).
Gfinity Company Profile
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.