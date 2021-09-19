Gfinity (LON:GFIN) PT Raised to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. Gfinity has a 1 year low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

