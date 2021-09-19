GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.09). GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. 1,713,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $101,113,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.