Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GLAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

