GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.93 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

