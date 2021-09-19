Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 211,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,957. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

