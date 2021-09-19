Glenview Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,398,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 1,501,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

