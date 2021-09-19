Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. 125,103 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.