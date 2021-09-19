Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,363 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.