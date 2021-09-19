Glenview Trust Co Takes $359,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 370,596 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,514,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.82. 1,081,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,982. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

