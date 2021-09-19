Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.78

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $24.22. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 27,364 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

