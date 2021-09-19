Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

