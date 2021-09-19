Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0320 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $710,785.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00127868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048167 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

