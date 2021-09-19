Graviton Hits 1-Day Volume of $665,560.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Graviton has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $665,560.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00016115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.