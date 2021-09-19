Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 98.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

