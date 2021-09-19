Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 329,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,923,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

