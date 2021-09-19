Greenleaf Trust Purchases 806 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

